Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren believes his teammate Isaiah Stewart deserves recognition for his defensive efforts this season. During a segment on ESPN’s NBA Today on Thursday, Duren expressed his strong support for Stewart as an All-Defense selection.

“I see that about once or twice every game… He’s been like unreal this year in terms of his defensive presence,” Duren said. “In my opinion I think it’s obvious all defensive teams. If you’re not watching you wouldn’t know, but if you’re watching you’d know this guy has been amazing all year.”

Stewart has played a key role off the bench for Detroit, contributing 5.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 54.3% from the field. The 6-foot-8 forward has appeared in 57 games this season, averaging 19.9 minutes per contest. His defensive impact has helped the Pistons establish themselves as one of the league’s stronger defensive teams, currently ranking 11th in defensive rating at 112.1.

Jalen Duren backs Isaiah Stewart’s defensive impact in Pistons’ playoff push

Stewart responded to Duren’s praise, emphasizing the bond they share as teammates.

“Oh man, it feels great hearing that from my dog pound member,” Stewart said. “He obviously sees how much effort I give on the defensive end and to hear that from him it means a lot… because we’re partners, we’re working together every day trying to make each other better.”

Detroit has experienced a significant turnaround this season. After struggling in recent years, the Pistons now hold a 35-28 record, placing them sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. The team has won 11 of its last 15 games, though it suffered a 123-115 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, fueled by James Harden’s 50-point performance.

The Pistons recently won eight straight games, their longest streak since 2008, before the Denver Nuggets ended the run. With Stewart anchoring the defense and Duren continuing to develop as a key frontcourt presence, Detroit has positioned itself as a legitimate playoff contender in the East.