The young Detroit Pistons are entering new territory by getting focused for a postseason push. With the NBA All-Star break behind them, the Pistons can prepare for the rest of the regular season with playoff hopes in sight.

There are 27 games left to conclude the 2024-25 regular season. Detroit is sitting in the sixth seed of the Eastern Conference with a 29-26 record. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff addressed the media after Thursday's practice regarding the team's needed cohesiveness for their final stretch as a team, via Hunter Patterson of The Athletic.

“You have guys who understand what leads to our success. You have guys that have high levels of chemistry and understand how to make each other better players,” Bickerstaff stated. “Chemistry matters. You can throw as much as talent in the locker room as you want to, but if that talent doesn't have chemistry, it's not going to reach the level that it can.

“I think it's a great thing that Trajan (Langdon) trusted where we were,” Bickerstaff continued. “He added some helpful pieces to us that I think will help us in the long run and gave us an opportunity to see it through, and I think they earned it.”

Bickerstaff was happy for the team's ability to have some time off after their exciting first half of the season. He detailed the importance of having a break and coming back with the necessary focus on winning, via Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press.

“When you get 55 games in the amount of time that we had, it's good mentally and physically for everybody to be able to take a step back and take a moment to reflect on where we are. It's always good because we travel so much just to spend time with your family and be a part of their lives for a few days,” Bickerstaff said. “It's a great opportunity, but then the good teams come back and refocus and they're prepared to go right out the gate.”

Detroit has not made an NBA postseason appearance since 2019 and has not won a playoff game since 2008. The players are well aware of the franchise playoff drought and are ready to change that history. Star point guard Cade Cunningham told the media after the All-Star game that he wants to turn the tide for Detroit by winning a playoff series, via Coty M. Davis of Detroit News.

The Pistons have been resting and recovering since defeating the Chicago Bulls for their fourth consecutive victory last Wednesday. They return to action on Friday for a road matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. Detroit will take on the Spurs with a short-handed roster minus franchise center Victor Wembanyama.

Pistons get positive health sign for Jaden Ivey

A major sign of optimism was provided during practice for the recovery of guard Jaden Ivey. A viral video circulated of Ivey walking around the court without a walking boot and no limp, via Patterson.

The Pistons have been without their starting guard since breaking his left fibula in January against the Orlando Magic. The injury occurred during a loose ball scramble where Magic guard Cole Anthony dove into Ivey's legs. While there seems to be clear progress in Ivey's recovery, there has not been a timetable for a return provided by the Pistons' staff.

Ivey was playing the best basketball of his career prior to the injury. The third-year guard was averaging career-high numbers with 17.6 points per-game on 46% shooting from the field and 40.9% from three.