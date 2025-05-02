Malik Beasley oozes confidence. It is that exact mindset that has allowed him to constantly adapt to new environments and serve key roles for several different NBA teams. Although the Detroit Pistons and their fans are still feeling the effects of an agonizing 116-113 Game 6 loss to the visiting New York Knicks, which officially ended after the veteran guard was unable to handle a Cade Cunningham pass, Beasley is maintaining his self-belief.

Following the season-ending defeat, Beasley accepted accountability while also making bold claims about himself and Pistons teammate Ausar Thompson, the terrific defender who was guarding Jalen Brunson on the unforgettable game-winning 3-pointer.

“It's been us against the world, our team,” Beasley told reporters during the postgame press conference, via the NBACentral X account. “{Thompson} was pissed. He is the best defender in the world and should feel like he got a stop on that last possession. I'm the best shooter in the world, I feel like I should have {unintelligible} on the last possession.”

Malik Beasley was lethal from 3-point range for Pistons in 2024-25

The social media world will come for the 28-year-old after taking ownership of a title that undoubtedly belongs to Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry. That being said, he was certainly one of the best pure shooters in the NBA this season. Beasley made 319 3-point field goals, finishing only one behind Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards for the league lead, while shooting 41.6 percent from deep.

His combination of volume and efficiency warrants respect, as does the 18-point outburst he unleashed on the Knicks in the first half of Game 6. He struggled for most of this opening-round postseason series, though, shooting below 35 percent from 3-point range in four of the six contests. He also scored only two points across the final 24 minutes on Thursday night.

Malik Beasley had a transformative effect on the Pistons during the 2024-25 season, helping them come of age and barge into the playoffs after four consecutive 50-plus-loss campaigns. This might not be the time to make strong public proclamations, however.

But the former first-round pick should stay hungry and confident entering the offseason. Although Beasley will enter free agency, his latest comments suggest a strong desire to remain in Detroit.

“In my whole nine years in the NBA, I've never had this much fun coming to the gym,” he said, per the NBA on ESPN X account. “This is definitely the place where I want to be.”

If Beasley returns to the Pistons this summer, he should have no problem staying motivated. Regardless of what the public thinks, this man trusts in his ability.