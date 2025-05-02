The Detroit Pistons signed Malik Beasley last offseason with the purpose of adding a 3-point shooting boost and stronger veteran presence. He displayed both of those crucial qualities in the first half of Thursday's Game 6 showdown with the New York Knicks.

Beasley helped Detroit overcome a 37-23 first-quarter deficit, erupting for 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting. All of his made field goals were from downtown, including a magnificent, Dennis Schroder-assisted buzzer-beater before halftime. The Pistons, trailing this playoff series series 3-2, went into the locker room with a 61-59 lead.

Beasley continues to add a vital spark to this young squad, doing everything in his power to extend their season for another game. The 2016 first-round draft pick has bounced around for much of his career, serving as a 3-point specialist for the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks before landing on the Pistons. He has become rejuvenated in The Motor City.

MALIK BEASLEY BEATS THE HALFTIME BUZZER AND GIVES THE PISTONS THE LEAD 🚨 Beasley scored 18 points on 6 made 3-pointers in the 1st half alone 🤯

Malik Beasley has made an undeniable difference on the Pistons

The 28-year-old shooting guard played all 82 games during the regular season, scoring 16.3 points per game while knocking down 41.6 percent of his attempts from distance. Beyond his on-court offensive production, which has been bountiful, Beasley has embraced his role as a locker room leader. He is bringing energy on and off the court, something this previously long-suffering franchise earnestly required.

Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren are the Pistons' pillars, but veterans like Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley must also carry a sizable share of the workload during the playoffs. Setting the tone is crucial in an elimination game, and that is exactly what the Atlanta, Georgia native sought to do in Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

Unfortunately for him and Detroit, the Knicks have taken control in the third quarter and currently hold a double-digit lead. Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff might need Beasley to explode again in the second half, otherwise this breakthrough season could reach its end.