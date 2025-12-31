The Cade Cunningham and Luka Doncic debate gained fresh traction after their first head to head meeting of the season, a game that tilted heavily in Detroit’s favor. Cunningham led the Pistons to a 128-106 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena, posting 27 points and 11 assists while controlling the tempo from start to finish. Doncic recorded 30 points and 11 assists of his own, but his influence waned as the game progressed and Detroit tightened its grip.

The Pistons jumped on Los Angeles early in the second half, attacking the paint and forcing turnovers as the Lakers struggled to match their energy. Cunningham set the tone with back to back buckets, then continued to punish defensive lapses with sharp reads and steady pressure. Detroit never looked rattled, even when the Lakers briefly made a push in the third quarter.

That performance only reinforced a stance former All Star Jeff Teague has voiced publicly. On the Club 520 podcast, Teague explained why he would choose Cunningham over Luka Doncic if given the option, per Heavy.

Defense Is the Separating Factor for Teague

Teague pointed directly to defense as the deciding factor in his evaluation. He praised Doncic as one of the most gifted offensive players the league has ever seen, but he emphasized that Cunningham brings value on both ends of the floor. According to Teague, Cunningham competes defensively, stays engaged, and avoids the label that often follows high usage scorers who struggle to contain dribble penetration.

That argument aligns with how the teams operate. Detroit ranks near the top of the league in defensive efficiency, and Cunningham plays a central role in that identity. The Pistons pressure the ball, protect the paint, and rarely give opponents easy looks in transition. Los Angeles, on the other hand, continues to search for consistency on defense, an issue that surfaced again as Detroit pulled away.

Cunningham’s ability to score while remaining committed defensively shapes Teague’s reasoning. For him, the choice comes down to balance and reliability, especially in games that demand effort, discipline, and two way accountability.