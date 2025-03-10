ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Washington Wizards and the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Detroit Pistons host the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena in a matchup that heavily favors Detroit. Led by Cade Cunningham, who averages 25.5 points and 9.4 assists per game, the Pistons have been solid offensively, scoring 114.7 points per game this season. Jalen Duren’s dominance on the boards and efficient scoring inside will also be key against a Wizards team that struggles defensively, allowing 120.6 points per game. The Wizards, led by Jordan Poole’s 21 points per game, have had a tough season but will look to play spoiler. However, Detroit’s depth and home-court advantage should secure them a comfortable win.

Here are the Wizards-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Pistons Odds

Washington Wizards: +14 (-108)

Moneyline: +540

Detroit Pistons: -14 (-112)

Moneyline: -770

Over: 232 (-110)

Under: 232 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Pistons

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, Bally Sports Detroit, NBA League Pass

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Washington Wizards may be underdogs, but they have a path to covering the spread against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. Despite their struggles this season, the Wizards have shown flashes of offensive potential, particularly in recent wins over Utah and Toronto. Jordan Poole leads the team with 21 points per game, and if his scoring is complemented by solid contributions from Bilal Coulibaly and Khris Middleton, Washington can keep this game competitive. The Wizards’ ability to hit three-pointers (33.4% on the season) will be crucial against Detroit’s defense, which has been inconsistent in guarding the perimeter.

Additionally, Detroit has shown some vulnerability in recent games, going 1-2 in their last three games. While Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren have been excellent for the Pistons, their reliance on Cunningham’s playmaking could leave them exposed if he faces defensive pressure. The Wizards’ ability to force turnovers (7.6 steals per game) could disrupt Detroit’s rhythm and create fast-break opportunities. While Washington has struggled defensively throughout the season, their recent performances suggest they are capable of keeping games close against stronger opponents. If they can limit second-chance points and capitalize on their offensive opportunities, the Wizards have a solid chance of covering the spread.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons are well-positioned to win and cover the spread against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. With a 35-28 record, Detroit is fighting for playoff positioning and has been led by Cade Cunningham, who averages 25.5 points and 9.4 assists per game. Jalen Duren’s dominance in the paint, with 10.2 rebounds per game, will be critical against a Wizards team that struggles defensively, allowing 120.6 points per game. Detroit’s balanced attack, featuring efficient scoring and strong rebounding, gives them a clear edge over Washington’s inconsistent roster.

The Wizards, at 13-49, have been one of the league’s weakest teams this season and are just 5-23 on the road. While Jordan Poole has been a bright spot offensively, averaging 21 points per game, Washington lacks the depth and defensive presence to contain Detroit’s dynamic offense. The Pistons also have a solid home record (17-14) and are motivated to bounce back from recent losses. With Cunningham dictating the pace and Duren controlling the boards, Detroit should dominate both ends of the floor, creating separation early and maintaining it throughout the game. Expect the Pistons to win decisively and cover the spread comfortably.

Final Wizards-Pistons Prediction & Pick

In Tuesday's matchup between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons, the Pistons are likely to secure a convincing victory. Detroit's strong offense, led by Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, will face a Wizards defense that has struggled to contain opponents, allowing 120.6 points per game. Cunningham's playmaking and Duren's dominance in the paint should allow the Pistons to maintain a high scoring pace throughout the game.

On the defensive end, the Pistons will look to exploit the Wizards' inconsistent offense. Washington has relied heavily on Jordan Poole's scoring, but Detroit's improving defense should be able to limit his impact. The Pistons' ability to control the boards and limit second-chance opportunities will further hinder the Wizards' scoring chances. Given these factors, Detroit is poised to win comfortably. The final score is likely to be in the range of 125-105 in favor of the Pistons, as they continue to build momentum in their push for the playoffs. The Pistons' home-court advantage and motivation to maintain their playoff positioning will also play a significant role in securing a decisive victory to cover the spread on Tuesday night.

Final Wizards-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons -14 (-112), Under 232 (-110)