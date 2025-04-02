The Detroit Pistons have been arguably the biggest (positive) surprise of this NBA season, currently still in contention to secure a top four seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race. While the ascension of Cade Cunningham has been cited as the main reason for the Pistons' success, the team has also gotten positive contributions from veterans like Tim Hardaway Jr., Malik Beasley, and Tobias Harris, each of whom were brought in this past offseason.

Still, that isn't stopping some in the media from taking shots at Harris, who has long been a target of criticism from fans of the Philadephia 76ers. Recently, former NBA player Chandler Parsons used Harris as an example when discussing the ongoing debate about previous generations of NBA players seemingly having animosity toward the stars of today's age.

“Larry Bird is watching Tobias Harris make $300 million and he's like, ‘I was so much better than that guy,'” said Parsons, via the Run It Back Podcast.

Parsons' point seemed to be that the vitriol players of the 1980s and 1990s spew at the NBA today could potentially stem from jealousy of the gargantuan contracts that are routinely dished out in the league in 2025. Harris is indeed making quite a bit of money for his services with the Pistons this year.

A solid veteran for the Pistons

While he may not be Larry Bird, Tobias Harris has provided a stabilizing presence for the Pistons on both ends of the floor this year, helping balance out the team's supporting cast around Cade Cunningham.

As previously mentioned, the Pistons still have an outside shot at hosting a playoff series this spring, even if the likelier scenario is that they'll end up as either the five or the six seed.

Regardless of what happens when they get there, this season has been a gigantic step forward for a franchise that hasn't played a playoff game since LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers sent them packing in 2016.

The Pistons are next set to take the floor on Wednesday evening on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder.