May 12, 2025 at 11:27 AM ET

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly considering forgoing over $20 million in salary cap space this offseason to retain key veteran contributors, according to a report by Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. The team is expected to focus on re-signing shooters Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr., and may also look to bring back veteran guard Dennis Schroder.

This approach follows a remarkable turnaround in the 2024–25 season, where the Pistons improved their record from 14 to 44 wins under head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. The team secured its first playoff berth since 2019 and won its first postseason game since 2008, ultimately falling to the New York Knicks in a competitive six-game first-round series.

Beasley and Hardaway Jr. played significant roles in Detroit's resurgence, providing consistent perimeter shooting and veteran leadership. Schroder, acquired midseason, added stability at the point guard position and contributed to the team's improved performance.

Pistons weigh veteran retention against future commitments to Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren in pivotal offseason

Retaining these veterans could limit Detroit's ability to pursue external free agents. Additionally, the team faces decisions regarding rookie-scale contract extensions for young talents Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. Ivey, 23, averaged 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and four assists per game while shooting 46% from the field and 40.9% from three-point range across 30 games before suffering a fractured fibula in his left leg on January 1. Duren continued to develop as a strong interior presence, anchoring Detroit's rebounding and rim protection efforts.

Balancing the retention of veteran contributors with the development and contractual commitments to young core players presents a complex challenge for the Pistons' front office. The team's offseason strategy appears focused on sustaining internal progress and building upon the momentum of its strongest season in over a decade.

With Bickerstaff at the helm and a mix of experienced veterans and promising young talent, the Pistons aim to continue their upward trajectory in the Eastern Conference. The decisions made in the coming months will be pivotal in shaping the team's future competitiveness and success.