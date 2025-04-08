Many fans have criticized Stephen Curry for not getting certain foul calls during Golden State Warriors games. Draymond Green, though, knows the reason behind that.

Green dove into why he gets non-calls during his podcast, which was released Monday. Green, who's one of the league's most honest stars, dropped a blunt take.

“He gets penalized because he is not a flopper,” Green began alongside his co-host Baron Davis. “We reward flopping and flailing, and Steph [Curry] does neither.”

Davis also chimed in on the matter. Including realizing when Curry gets his contact.

“What I found most interesting is, most of it [the fouls] are off the ball,” Davis said.

Draymond Green defends Warriors teammate Stephen Curry for foul calls

Green became part of a controversial flagrant foul before his defense of Curry. The Warriors star Green said he was more upset over the description of the call. Both men, especially the four-time NBA champion Green, continued to defend Curry.

“They fear Steph just as much off the ball, if not more than they do on the ball,” Green said.

The perennial NBA All-Star forward then verbally illustrated what he sees often involving his sharpshooter teammate.

“He's always being grabbed off and on the ball,” Green observed. “Because you don't want to get a step behind. So everybody just grabs and holds him. If you're a half step off his body, it creates a domino effect. Because all he needs is a half an inch to get the shot off.”

Davis notices how Curry gets “bumped, held, grabbed and pushed off his mark” than any shooter in the league. Green, though, shared Curry is not one to plead with the referees.

But Green called out floppers in the league. He added Curry isn't one who tries to sell the call — a la players who notoriously flop during games.