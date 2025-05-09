The Golden State Warriors lost 93-117 on the road to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 on Thursday night. However, the biggest story to come out of the game was Draymond Green picking up his fifth technical foul of the postseason. He had strong words about how the officials treat him and the reputation he carries around the league.

“I'm not an angry Black man. I am a very successful, educated Black man with a great family, and I am great at basketball and great at what I do,” said Green about the technical foul. “The agenda to try to keep making me look like an angry Black man is crazy.”

Green and Jimmy Butler were under increased pressure in Game 2 after Stephen Curry's injury timetable was released. However, ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon said that he is fed up with the forward's antics on the court when he spoke to Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps on “The Hoop Collective”.

“…you know what, go away Draymond, shut up dude. Do not play victim here…” MacMahon said. “Stop doing obvious stupid stuff. We’re sick of you doing stupid flagrant crap on a regular basis. It’s not an agenda Draymond. You get break, after break, after break, and you keep on pushing the line. It was not an agenda to make you look angry after you punched your teammate in the face. It was not an agenda to make you look angry when you grabbed Rudy Gobert and put him in a sleeper hold. It was not an agenda to make you look angry when you punched or slapped, whatever you want to call it, Jusuf Nurkic upside the head.”

Green is two technical fouls or two flagrant fouls away from a one-game suspension. His actions after Game 2 might be a one-time incident, but the Timberwolves hope that it is just the beginning. Anthony Edwards and Co. need to win as many games against the Warriors as possible with Curry sitting on the bench.