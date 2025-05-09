Draymond Green is the emotional leader of the Golden State Warriors. The former All-Star served as Stephen Curry's enforcer throughout the team's dynasty, winning four championships for the Warriors. In Game 2 of their second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Green almost left Jimmy Butler as the sole Warriors star after picking up another technical foul.

Green picked up his fifth technical foul of the NBA Playoffs in the second quarter of Game 2. He complained loudly to the official about a foul against him, resulting in a technical foul.

Green's latest technical foul has him getting closer to the limit in the postseason. He is two technical fouls and two flagrant fouls away from a one game suspension, according to ClutchPoints. The Warriors forward is one of the NBA's leaders in technical and flagrant fouls almost every season, creating a negative reputation around him and his style of play.

Green has gone over the limit in the postseason once before, and it cost him a title. He missed Game 5 of the 2016 Finals against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Warriors were up 3-1 entering that game, but his absence allowed Cleveland to win the game and eventually, the championship in one of the most memorable Finals in recent history.

Disregarding his past and his reputation, the Warriors can ill afford to not have Green available during the second round. Curry will miss multiple games with a hamstring injury, putting the team in a tough spot.

Golden State has their eyes set on one last NBA championship. Green plays a big role in determining how far the team goes. The Warriors need all hands on deck in order to make their championship aspirations a reality. If he goes over the limit of either kind of foul, he could be the reason why his team is sent home.