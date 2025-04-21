Steve Kerr is no stranger to the bright lights. With nine NBA Championships, five as a player and four as a coach, Kerr has been a winner throughout his basketball career. And with the Golden State Warriors' 95-85 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the series, Kerr became the seventh head coach in NBA history to reach a milestone 100 playoff wins.

After the game, the team celebrated this milestone by tweeting, “A HISTORIC milestone for Coach Kerr.”

It was a game where the Dubs relied heavily on Kerr's coaching prowess. In what many like to call the “feel-out” game of a playoff series, both the Warriors and Rockets unleashed their elite defenses against each other. With the game slowing down and both offenses clogging up, Kerr went head-to-head with Houston head coach Ime Udoka in a tactical chess match.

But where the coaching battle was won was on the boards. The Rockets dominated the Warriors in the rebounding category 52-36. They also won the offensive rebounding battle 22-6, which was a huge source of their offense all night long, thanks to the double-big combo of Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams.

Kerr countered with a rarely used Kevon Looney-Quentin Post lineup that bought the starters some relief, but he ultimately decided to trust his ultra-small starting lineup, which paid dividends down the stretch.

Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski, the two guys Kerr chose to trust with the core veterans, came up huge down the stretch in the closing lineup. Moody hit a huge corner three to keep the Rockets at bay while Podz drew a key foul on Amen Thompson that Houston ended up challenging and ultimately losing.

With the victory, Kerr tied Larry Brown for sixth all-time playoff coaching wins. And Kerr's more than familiar with the names that remain ahead of him. Head coaching contemporaries Erik Spoelstra and Doc Rivers are just ahead of Kerr at fifth and fourth all-time.

Ahead of them is longtime San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, Kerr's former head coach, who sits at third with 170 wins, while the legendary Pat Riley is just ahead of him at 171. And far and above everyone on this list is Phil Jackson, the man behind the Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls and the Kobe Bryant Lakers, with 229 playoff wins.

The Warriors will need more of Kerr's playoff guidance in what looks like a heated series against Udoka and the Rockets.