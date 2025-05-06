The Golden State Warriors will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday for Game 1 of their second-round series. Gary Payton II is questionable on the team's injury report due to an illness.

Here's everything we know about Payton's playing status vs the Timberwolves.

Gary Payton II injury status vs. Timberwolves

Payton missed the Warriors' Game 7 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday due to his illness. Head coach Steve Kerr said the shooting guard was not in consideration to suit up for the win-or-go-home matchup.

“He's just sick as a dog,” Kerr told the Associated Press. “Woke up ill and didn't go to shootaround. Hasn't eaten. No way [he] can play. So it's a big blow.”

Another questionable tag indicates Payton is still experiencing symptoms but will have a chance to suit up vs. the Timberwolves.

Payton posted modest offensive numbers against the Rockets, averaging 6.3 points and 1.7 assists per game. He shot 50 percent from the field on 5.0 attempts per game and 40 percent from three on 2.0 attempts per game. However, his defensive impact on the perimeter has proven critical for Golden State.

With Payton sidelined for Game 7, Jonathan Kuminga was re-inserted into the Warriors' rotation. However, he struggled to make an impact, going scoreless on 0-of-4 shooting with one rebound in 11 minutes off the bench.

The Warriors will need all hands on deck if they hope to slow down the Timberwolves' offensive attack led by Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle. Minnesota holds the NBA's third-best offensive rating (116.7) in the playoffs.

During his team's first-round win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Edwards averaged 26.8 points and 6.2 assists on 42/33/77 shooting splits. If Payton cannot play on Tuesday, the Warriors will have Jimmy Butler and Brandin Podziemski as primary options to throw at Edwards defensively.

Randle had one of the better playoff series of his career vs. the Lakers, averaging 22.6 points and 4.4 assists on 48/39/84 shooting splits. Draymond Green is likely to draw the assignment against the bruising Timberwolves forward.

So, regarding whether Gary Payton II is playing tonight vs. Minnesota, a questionable tag indicates he's in serious jeopardy of missing his second consecutive playoff game. However, his status will gain clarity closer to the game's 9:30 PM EST tipoff.

Warriors injury report

Stephen Curry: Available – Injury/Illness – Right Thumb; Splint

Gary Payton II: Questionable – Injury/Illness – N/A; Illness

Timberwolves injury report

Rob Dillingham: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Ankle; Sprain