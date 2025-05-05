ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA Playoffs continue, as the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves go head to head in Game 1 of this semifinal matchup on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA Playoffs odds series with a Warriors-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Western Conference semifinals tip off in Minneapolis as the rested Timberwolves host the battle-tested Warriors. Minnesota, led by rising superstar Anthony Edwards (26.8 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 6.2 APG in Round 1), looks to continue their defensive dominance after dispatching the Lakers in five games. Golden State, fresh off a grueling seven-game series against Houston, leans on Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler but faces a quick turnaround and a tough Timberwolves defense. Home court and fresher legs give Minnesota the edge, but expect fireworks as Edwards and Curry headline a clash of eras and ambitions.

Here are the Warriors-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Warriors-Timberwolves Game 1 Odds

Golden State Warriors: +6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +205

Minnesota Timberwolves: -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -255

Over: 207.5 (-110)

Under: 207.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Warriors Will Cover the Spread/Win

Despite being underdogs on the road, the Golden State Warriors have a strong case to either win outright or cover the spread against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. The Warriors, fresh off a gritty Game 7 victory over the Houston Rockets, enter the matchup with momentum and a battle-tested core led by Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. While fatigue is a concern with just one day of rest, Golden State’s experience in high-pressure playoff situations cannot be overlooked. This is a roster that has repeatedly thrived in hostile environments and knows how to keep games close, especially when the stakes are highest.

Another key factor is the Warriors’ recent success against Minnesota-they won three of four regular-season meetings, demonstrating an ability to exploit the Wolves’ defensive schemes. Buddy Hield’s emergence as a reliable scoring option adds another dimension to Golden State’s attack, easing the scoring burden on Curry and Butler. The Timberwolves’ home-court advantage and extra rest are significant, but the Warriors’ championship pedigree, versatility, and clutch shot-making give them a real shot to keep the game within the +6.0 spread-or even pull off the upset. Expect Golden State to leverage their veteran savvy and playoff poise to make Game 1 a tightly contested battle, positioning themselves well against a rested but less playoff-hardened Minnesota squad.

Why the Timberwolves Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves are primed to win and cover the spread against the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup. The biggest advantage for Minnesota is rest and preparation: while the Warriors are coming off a grueling seven-game series against Houston and have less than 48 hours to recover, the Timberwolves have enjoyed nearly a week off since dispatching the Lakers in five games. This extended rest not only gives Minnesota fresher legs but also valuable time to scheme for Golden State’s versatile attack. Playing at home in the raucous Target Center, where the Wolves have been formidable all season, further tilts the odds in their favor.

On the court, Minnesota’s adaptability and defensive prowess stand out. Anthony Edwards is in superstar form, averaging 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists in the first round, and the Wolves’ ability to mix lineups-going big or small as needed-gives them a tactical edge over the older, more fatigued Warriors squad. While Golden State’s veteran core of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green remains dangerous, their age and the quick turnaround pose real challenges. The Timberwolves’ top-10 defense and offensive flexibility should allow them to exploit a Warriors team that may struggle to match their energy and intensity out of the gate. Expect Minnesota to set the tone and cover the spread in Game 1, leveraging rest, home court, and a dynamic roster against a Warriors team fighting fatigue and time.

Final Warriors-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

The Minnesota Timberwolves are favored to win and cover the 5.5-point spread in Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors. Minnesota benefits from significant rest, having had five full days to recover after a strong five-game series win over the Lakers, while the Warriors are coming off a taxing Game 7 victory just two days prior. The Timberwolves have been dominant at home this postseason, going undefeated in their playoff games at Target Center, and Anthony Edwards is playing at an elite level, averaging 26.8 points per game. Despite Golden State’s experience and success in the regular season series, the combination of home court, freshness, and Minnesota’s balanced attack makes the Wolves the smart bet to start the series strong and cover the spread.

Final Warriors-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -6.5 (-112), Under 207.5 (-110)