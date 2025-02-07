The Golden State Warriors visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Jimmy Butler is unavailable to play in the matchup, going from the Miami Heat to the Warriors following a blockbuster trade on Wednesday. Here's everything we know about Jimmy Butler and his playing status vs. the Lakers.

Jimmy Butler's status vs. Lakers

Given Jimmy Butler is not available to make his debut for the Golden State Warriors, the assumption is he will suit up in the near future after he completes team protocols.

Butler saw his time with the Miami Heat end after six years, appearing in 316 regular-season contests and 64 playoff games. He led them to two NBA Finals berths in 2020 and 2023, showing himself as the leader of the Heat squads known for exceeding expectations.

However, this season saw Butler have friction with owner Pat Riley and the Heat front office. With them being unable to resolve their star player's issues as suspensions were implemented throughout the controversy, they have decided to move on and send him to the Bay Area.

Butler has only played in 25 games throughout the 2024-25 campaign so far. He is averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest. He has shooting splits of 54% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc.

It will be interesting to see how Butler fits with the likes of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green as the Warriors' star core. While his perimeter shooting will be an area to keep an eye on, his overall talent benefits the team's ceiling in terms of competing for a playoff spot.

So, when it comes to the question of if Jimmy Butler is playing tonight vs. the Lakers, the answer is negative.