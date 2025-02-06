The Golden State Warriors finally got the big fish they wanted before the trade deadline and acquired Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. After a longstanding feud with the Heat, Butler gets what he wants, while the Warriors feel as if they're in the position to compete for a championship.

After the Warriors game against the Utah Jazz, Curry told reporters that he reached out to Butler during halftime, and that his new teammate responded quickly.

“It was a very pleasant message,” Curry said via The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

The Warriors now have a new big three of Curry, Draymond Green, and Butler, and it doesn't look like the same trio they've had in years past. Butler is not the shooter that Klay Thompson was or the scorer that Kevin Durant was, but he definitely has the talent to help the Warriors.

“It’ll look different than what we are used to,” Curry said. “He can play, I’m sure, a little bit of motion. But he’s a shot creator, a finisher, somebody you have to take into account where he is on the floor. He plays at his own speed. He can get to the foul line, takes advantage of matchups. He’s a competitor at the highest of high levels. I’m excited to see what it looks like. I’m going to watch a lot of Miami film to see some of the sets they like to run for him and what we can transition to our playbook.”

It will be interesting to see what the Warriors look like with Butler, and hopefully for them, it's a seamless fit.

Stephen Curry reacts to Warriors trading for Jimmy Butler

It felt as if there was a back and forth between the Warriors trying to acquire Jimmy Butler, and during the past couple of days, there were rumors that he didn't want to sign an extension there. That all changed when he was traded, and minutes later, it was reported the Warriors signed him to a two-year, $121 million extension.

“Him signing an extension is big,” Curry said. “Knowing he’s committed for this next little run … I know there was a lot of drama down there (in Miami). Who really knows what the story is? We expect to have a motivated, committed Jimmy.”

Nobody knows the real tension between Butler and the Heat, but it led to him being suspended three different times in the same month. A new situation is what Butler wanted, and he gets to do it with a team that has had a championship pedigree and is looking to recapture that feeling this year.