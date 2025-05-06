Among all of Kevin Durant’s NBA stops, his run with the Golden State Warriors continues to draw the most conversation. Now years removed from his time in the Bay Area, the former MVP recently shared his thoughts on that chapter playing with Stephen Curry via social media.

On Monday night, a fan uploaded a compilation of Kevin Durant’s top plays with Stephen Curry during their Golden State run. The clip drew a response from Durant, who looked back fondly on how he and Curry brought out the best in each other.

“Great footage. Great basketball in these clips. #gravity has been alive n well for a long time,” Durant said in a reply in X (formerly Twitter).

Great footage. Great basketball in these clips. #gravity has been alive n well for a long time. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

In the 2016 offseason, Kevin Durant stunned the basketball world by choosing to sign with the Warriors in free agency. Golden State had already captured a championship and emerged as a dominant force, and Durant’s arrival made them even more formidable by adding another generational talent to the lineup.

At the time, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry were widely considered two of the NBA’s top five players. Together, they led the Warriors to two additional championships, solidifying the team’s place as a modern dynasty. Durant remained with Golden State until 2019, when he left in free agency to join the Brooklyn Nets.

Winning two championships and earning a pair of Finals MVPs, Durant’s run with the Warriors still stands as the most accomplished stretch of his career.

Stephen Curry still thriving after Kevin Durant left the Warriors

As many remember, Kevin Durant faced heavy criticism for his move to the Golden State Warriors—a reaction that has followed him throughout his career. That backlash hasn’t faded, with each new stop bringing fresh waves of scrutiny.

One of the key factors behind Kevin Durant’s decision to leave Golden State in 2019 was the opportunity to team up with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. The Nets later added even more firepower by trading for James Harden, forming a star-studded trio that drew massive attention across the league.

At full strength, the trio of Durant, Irving, and Harden appeared poised to become the NBA’s next dynasty. But their time together fell far short of expectations. Injuries and off-court controversies continually disrupted their momentum, preventing them from making a deep playoff run. One by one, each star requested a trade, with Durant being the last to leave — ultimately landing with the Phoenix Suns in 2023.

Even years after their time in Brooklyn, fans remain frustrated by the lack of success from that star-studded trio. Despite the high hopes and immense talent, the team never lived up to its potential, leaving a sense of disappointment that lingers in the minds of many.

Stephen Curry? Still dominating. The Warriors didn’t just beat the Houston Rockets—they routed them. Curry took over in the fourth quarter, leading the charge. Now, he’s set to face a hungry Minnesota Timberwolves team in the second round.