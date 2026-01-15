As the NBA trade winds continue to blow in the weeks leading up to the deadline on Feb. 5, one of the biggest names that will keep getting mentioned is Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis himself his firmly denied making any trade requests, but that presumably won’t stop rival teams from trying to engage in trade talks, especially the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors have been a team with reported trade interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo for a while now, and it’s possible they could even hold on to disgruntled forward Jonathan Kuminga in hopes of pulling off a trade for the Bucks star. That would be a legitimate scenario as far as the Warriors keeping Kuminga past the trade deadline, as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel.

During a recent episode of Clutch Scoops, Siegel mentioned that the although Kuminga has let it be known he wants to be traded, the only plausible situation where the Warriors would not do so would be to include him as part of a bigger trade to get Antetokounmpo in the offseason.

The Bucks are currently 17-23 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings. They’ve lost two games in row, and as they continue to struggle, chatter regarding Antetokounmpo’s future will only increase.

The nine-time All-Star is in the prime of his career and a top-five player in the league. He’s appeared in 26 games at a little over 29 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 29.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists with splits of 64.9 percent shooting from the field, 38.9 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 65.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Despite the Bucks’ struggles, the organization is reportedly in the market as buyers at the deadline seeking roster upgrades to appease Antetokounmpo.