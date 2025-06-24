The Boston Celtics will trade Kristaps Porzingis, it is only a matter of time. After winning a championship in 2024 and then helping the team to another playoff run this past season, the two seasons Porzingis spent in Boston were successful and will always be remembered.

Late on Monday night, the Celtics agreed to trade Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks (2030, 2031). Brad Stevens continues to make sucessfull trades. This move is a bit stunning because the Blazers are the team that acquired Holiday for Damian Lillard two offseasons ago. Then, they flipped him to Boston. A different scenario may happen this time around.

This Celtics team had talks of becoming a dynasty, instead, they break up the group after two seasons. Jayson Tatum's brutal injury shifted the course of the short-term future which will set them back a bit. Rather than try and win with the group they have, the Celtics are deciding to dump off payroll.

According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, the next order of business is to trade Porzingis.

“The next order of business in Boston is trading Kristaps Porzingis, sources said. As he enters the final year of his contract, Porzingis has drawn interest from several teams in both conferences. The Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, and Toronto Raptors are a few of the 10-12 teams that have been in contact with the Celtics on Porzingis and others, sources said.”

Article Continues Below

“Boston is remaining aggressive and searching for ways to continue adding cost-effective talent to their roster in what will be a retooling season.”

A recent Lakers rumor hears that an insider thinks that Porzingis and Kuka Doncic is not going to work. The Celtics and Lakers are likely not going to agree on a trade, any time soon. If they ever do, it would likely just be late round pick swaps.

Could the Warriors be a team that could trade for the former champion?

Porzinigis could be a great fit for the Warriors and Steph Curry could use a big man that can spread that floor. Many different injuries have taken over Porzingis's career but when he is healthy, he is a domimant force on the floor. The Celtics do not win a championship in 2024 without him.