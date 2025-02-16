The official poster for GOAT was released by Stephen Curry during All-Star Weekend.

The Golden State Warriors point guard shared the poster via his Instagram page with the caption,” A lot of debate, but there can only be one GOAT. #GOATmovie arrives February 2026.

The animated film will release on Feb. 13 during All-Star Weekend in 2026, which will take place in Los Angeles. Curry will produce the film through his media and production company, Unanimous Media. The NBA star founded the company with Erick Peyton in 2018. Curry has produced several other titles under Unanimous Media, such as Netflix's Good Times remake, Jump Shot, as well as other podcasts and books.

A plot has not been announced at this time nor has a voice cast been made public. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tyree Dillihay will be directing the film. Dillihay is known for his work in Bob's Burgers.

“As a lifelong fan of animation and sports, GOAT is my dream project,” Dillihay said in a statement. “We’ve got a modern take on a classic story in a rich new world where amazing happens. I couldn’t ask for a better team of collaborators to help bring this experiential event to life.”

Adam Rosette (Orion and the Dark) will serve as the co-director and a script will be created by Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley (Fairfax).

Besides the producing credits from Curry and Peyton, Adam Rosenberg and Rodney Rothman for Modern Magic, and Michelle Raimo Kouyate will produce as well as Rick Mischel and Fonda Snyder serve as executive producers, while David Schulenburg is co-producing.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to work with Sony Pictures Animation on GOAT, a special project we hope will resonate with families and sports fans alike,” Curry and Peyton said in a joint statement. :With GOAT, we look forward to uplifting audiences with diverse characters and heartwarming storylines that will have you rooting for the underdog.”