Steve Kerr still believes in the Golden State Warriors' chances in the West Semis despite the Game 3 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.

The Warriors competed with the Warriors throughout the course of the game, leading several times in the contest. However, the Timberwolves outscored them 33-24 in the fourth quarter to prevail in the end.

Kerr reflected on the team's loss after the game. Trailing 2-1 in a series has happened to Kerr throughout his playing and coaching career. But in this series, he believes in one way that will allow Golden State to have the edge.

“I think we're gonna win the series with defense. We're not gonna beat them in a skill game, we have to get stops to win the series. Without Steph obviously we're a totally different team,” Kerr said.

What's next for Steve Kerr, Warriors

Related Golden State Warriors NewsArticle continues below
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) in the fourth quarter during game three in the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center.
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards gets real on Game 3 performance vs. Warriors
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dunks over Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) in the third quarter during game three in the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center.
Warriors fans can’t believe Game 3 collapse to Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dunks over Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) in the third quarter during game three in the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center.
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards obliterates Kevon Looney with monster poster dunk
Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) drives to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) and guard Mike Conley (10) in the second quarter during game three in the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center.
David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Defense will certainly be important for Steve Kerr and the Warriors in this series, especially without Stephen Curry for the time being.

Curry has been out since the second quarter of Game 1, suffering a hamstring strain. The Warriors held on to win that game with remarkable defense, which will need to be a point of emphasis moving forward.

Only three players scored in double-digits on Golden State's behalf in the Game 3 loss. Jimmy Butler III led the way with 33 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. He shot 12-of-26 from the field, including 2-of-4 from downtown, and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line. Jonathan Kuminga came next with 30 points and six rebounds while Buddy Hield provided 14 points and five assists.

The Warriors will look to bounce back by evening up the series against the Timberwolves in Game 4. The contest will take place on May 12 at 10 p.m. ET.