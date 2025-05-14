Steve Kerr has one of the greatest resumes of any NBA coach in league history. He will need to pull another rabbit out of his hat on Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Golden State Warriors are down 3-1 in the series and have played all but the first quarter of Game 1 without All-Star point guard Stephen Curry.

Kerr needs excellent performances from Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler in order to escape Minnesota with a Game 5 win on Wednesday. When he was asked about his message to his team ahead of what could be their last game of the season, Kerr's answer was simple. He said all it takes is one victory to change things, according to 95.7 The Game.

“Obviously we're in a tough spot now being down 3-1, but we feel very strongly we can come out and get a win tomorrow,” Kerr said. “All it takes is one win and the momentum of the series shifts.”

With or without Curry on the floor, beating the Timberwolves is a tall task. Minnesota is a proven playoff team led by a young star in Anthony Edwards. They used a 39-point third quarter to secure a road win in Game 4, 117-110. Now that the series is shifting back to Minnesota, the odds are against Golden State.

If Golden State wins Game 5, though, things get very interesting. Green and Butler are more than capable of stealing the game, but the Warriors' offense struggles without Curry. Curry's hamstring injury is the first of his career and Kerr and the Warriors have been careful with his recovery. The team is targeting Game 6 for his return, and getting him back for the home game could turn the tides.

Regardless of Curry's status for Game 6, Kerr and the Warriors need a win on Wednesday night. Their veteran head coach is confident, though, and 3-1 deficits aren't an unfamiliar situation for Golden State.