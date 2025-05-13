Being down 3-1 hasn't fazed the Golden State Warriors in the slightest. Following Monday's 117-110 loss to the Timberwolves, Jonathan Kuminga explained what life is like in the locker room.

Jonathan Kuminga: “The mindset and mood is still very high. Energy and vibe is still great.” pic.twitter.com/xmJpBzZhVJ — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

“The mindset and mood are still very high,” Kuminga said via 95.7 The Game on X (formerly Twitter). “Energy and vibe are still great.”

The Warriors are missing Stephen Curry, who's been out with a hamstring injury. He played through the first half in Game 1, which was the only game they won.

As a result, Minnesota has taken total advantage. They've dominated and allowed their stars to dominate. Guys like Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle have done what they wanted.

Still, the vibe is high in the Warriors' locker room. Despite missing Curry, they have Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Buddy Hield to right the ship.

Not to mention, Kuminga himself has been extremely valuable when he's had minutes. That's been the big issue, though. It hasn't been his play, but it's been when he's been on the floor.

His time has been limited due to guys like Gui Santos and Quinten Post. The latter two have been beneficial, but Kuminga is a true microwave scorer and is a major spark plug.

Jonathan Kuminga isn't worried about Warriors' 3-1 hole

Although the Warriors haven't come back from a 3-1 hole, this might be a first for them. They battled back and forth with the Houston Rockets in the first round.

However, Golden State's experience in must-win games is a major benefit for them. Still, Minnesota has more experience than Houston did. After all, the Timberwolves went to the Western Conference Finals last season.

They've had players step up in the most pivotal moments. Regardless of that, though, winning three consecutive games isn't easy.

No matter what, the Warriors have the championship experience, most notably with Curry, Green, and Butler. The trio have been in countless NBA Finals, along with overcoming insurmountable playoff odds.

Either way, they will have their hands full with the Timberwolves. They made quick work of the Los Angeles Lakers, and could do the same with Golden State.

At the end of the day, Kuminga still believes that his team has more gas left in the tank for a potential comeback. Even if it does happen, it will take some elite play, horrendous play from Minnesota, and perhaps some help from the officials.

If not, it can be a quick exit and an uncertain future for the Warriors.