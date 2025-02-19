After eight unforgettable seasons, Andre Iguodala will have his No. 9 jersey retired by the Golden State Warriors on February 23. This honor makes him just the seventh player in franchise history to receive such a tribute.

Iguodala’s impact on the Warriors is undeniable, playing a key role in the team’s four championships in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022, cementing his legacy as one of the most crucial players in the team’s dynasty.

Iguodala is remembered for his defense, leadership, and clutch moments. He earned the 2015 NBA Finals MVP after locking down LeBron James and hitting timely shots in key moments. Although he often came off the bench, Iguodala’s value was immense.

His ability to guard multiple positions and make plays in critical moments set him apart as one of the most versatile players in the league. Iguodala wasn’t just a role player; he was a cornerstone of the Warriors’ success, contributing to their small-ball lineup and defining the team’s strength on both ends of the floor.

But for Iguodala, his impact on the team went far beyond the box score. Off the court, Iguodala was equally influential. He served as a mentor to younger teammates, helping them navigate the challenges of the NBA.

His leadership was instrumental in shaping the Warriors’ culture, making them more than just a team but a family. Iguodala also used his platform for social justice advocacy, becoming a strong voice for change and equality.

The jersey retirement ceremony will take place at Chase Center during the Warriors’ game against the Dallas Mavericks. Fans will gather to honor Iguodala, celebrating his remarkable career. The Warriors’ championship team will reunite to celebrate Iguodala’s career, with now Dallas Maverick, Klay Thompson in attendance.

His #9 jersey will hang proudly in the rafters as a symbol of his incredible contributions to the Warriors, marking his place in franchise history for generations to come. Iguodala’s legacy will live on, both in the record books and in the hearts of Warriors fans everywhere.