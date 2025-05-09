The Golden State Warriors entered Target Arena on a mission ahead of their Game 2 matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road. The Warriors were without All-Star guard Stephen Curry because of a hamstring injury, making Podziemski that much more important. Unfortunately for him, Timberwolves security literally closed a door in his face.

The Warriors guard and his teammates were heading into the building hours before Game 2 when the door leading into the building was closed in his face in a funny moment, according to House of Highlights. Luckily for Minnesota's security, Podziemski didn't think too much of the incident.

Security forgot about Podz 😭 pic.twitter.com/nvOmHYNr4D — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

His presence on the court for the Warriors is vital for a team without their main star. Podziemski and Buddy Hield have played well in Curry's absence this season, but the playoffs are a different beast. Hield was the hero for Golden State in Game 7 against the Houston Rockets while Podziemski's playmaking is keeping the Warriors offense moving outside of Curry and Draymond Green.

Podziemski's most important game of his first NBA postseason might be ahead of him. Draymond Green picked up another technical foul, bringing him closer to the playoff limit. If he gets two more technical fouls or flagrant fouls in the playoffs, he will serve a one game suspension.

The Warriors barely escaped their first-round series against the Rockets. In the second round, the Timberwolves present a significantly more difficult challenge. Anthony Edwards and Co. dangerous, sending the Los Angeles Lakers home in the first round.

Steve Kerr has spoken highly of Podziemski's impact on the Warriors this season. The young guard is one of the team's biggest future pieces, but he has shown he is capable of contributing now. He will be a big part of the Warriors' success if they survive Curry's absence. All Golden State needs is someone to let him into the building.