The Golden State Warriors were able to get a big Game 3 win against the Houston Rockets, defeating them 104-93. This series has been intense, and it's certain that these two teams do not like each other. If nobody had caught on before Game 3, they knew for sure after the game when Draymond Green and Jalen Green were seen chirping at each other in the middle of the court.

Draymond was seen pointing at his nails while going back-and-forth with Jalen, possibly hinting at the fact that he paints his nails.

After the game, Draymond was asked what he thought Jalen took from the altercation, and he didn't have much to say.

“I’m not sure what he took to, but it was a good win for us,” Draymond said.

Jalen was also asked about the moment he had with Draymond, and he also didn't have much of anything to say, but did take a shot at the Warriors' player.

“Just talking,” Jalen said. “He [Draymond Green] can't really do much of anything else, so talking is his only way.”

Draymond has been going back and forth with Rockets players since the series started, and this dislike they have toward each other started a year ago when they were both battling for a play-in spot at the end of the season. The antics started there, and they've continued since then.

Draymond and the Warriors are not new to the mind games that teams may try to play during a playoff series, as they've been through many of them on their journey to four championships. Draymond is the type of player that buys into the intensity, and it led him to getting a tech during the game.

“I thought it was time to take one right there, so I did and made sure I got one, and then I kept it pushing… Sometimes stuff like that is needed, and I felt like it was needed right there,” Draymond said.

It will be interesting to see how much more intense this series will get, and who will be the players that are in the middle of it.