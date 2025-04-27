Even though Draymond Green and Jalen Green squashed an altercation, it might've been for a different reason. When the Houston Rockets star was asked about it, he gave his truth.

"Just talking. He [Draymond Green] can't really do much of anything else, so talking is his only way.” Jalen Green talks about what happened between him and Draymond after the game 👀

“Just talking,” Green said. “He [Draymond Green] can't really do much of anything else, so talking is his only way.”

Although the Golden State Warriors forward is a trash-talker, he can do more than that. His statistical numbers don't incite an amazing player, but it is his intangibles that speak volumes.

For instance, he was in the running for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Also, he's been a key playmaker, faciliator, screener, and rebounder.

He'll do the little things on the court that make a different.

On the flip side, Jalen Green has much flash to his game. He is a high-flyer, uber-athletic, and has a scorer's mentality. His craftiness inside the paint and from the outside is exceptional.

Both players have the inverse of one another, from a basketball perspective.

Rockets' Jalen Green isn't falling for the Draymond Green noise

The Warriors forward is a major instigator, and wants any advantage he can have. After Green's comments, he might have a spot in the Rockets' guard's head.

Still, this is a very tightly contested series. It's quite literally the young bucks versus the old timers. However, the Warriors have experience on their sides, and one of the best trash talkers in the league.

Meanwhile, the Rockets have one of the younger rosters in the league. This level of trash talk is only the beginning in a grueling and long series.

Either way, Green will look to get his team on the right track in Game 4. Even if the trash talk continues, the Rockets star understands what is legitimate and what isn't.

Monday's game might be another rendition of what took place on Saturday. If that's the case, it could be another game of frustration for the young Houston squad.