Veteran Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green did not hold back on star Knicks forward Karl-Anthony Towns. He is receiving criticism as a result of the comments he made in an appearance on his podcast with DraftKings' Baron Davis.

“Some would say he didn't play because Jimmy was in the building…They said KAT ain't play because Jimmy came into town,” Green said. “Him and Jimmy had the infamous practice in Minnesota.”

One of the first media figures to call out Green was Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

“This is just a reckless and inappropriate conversation from Draymond and Baron Davis. Wouldn’t have been hard to do a little research or make a phone call before posting,” Bondy posted to Twitter/X.

Another member of the New York media who spoke out against Green's comments was Ian Begley of SNY.

“Draymond Green suggests on his podcast that Karl-Anthony Towns missed Tuesday’s game vs GSW because he wanted to avoid Jimmy Butler. Green casually throwing this out there on his platform without researching the situation is extremely irresponsible,” Begley posted to Twitter/X.

The Warriors and Knicks are set to meet at the Chase Center in San Francisco on March 15. The Warriors picked up a 114-102 win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

Warriors, Steve Kerr bringing Jonathan Kuminga back

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is approaching his return from the ankle injury that has held him out. Head coach Steve Kerr plans to handle things carefully when Kuminga is ready.

“The main thing I want for JK is to not press when he comes back,” Kerr said via The Athletic. “It’s not an easy spot to come back into where team’s rolling, contract stuff this summer. He’s going to have a lot on his mind. I want to make things as smooth and easy as possible.

I want him to understand that it’s not going to happen right away. He was playing the best basketball of his career before the injury, and it’s not going to happen the first night where he’s going to get back to that level. It will take a little time.”

Kerr wants Kuminga to learn from Jimmy Butler.

“He’s the perfect guy for JK to emulate,” Kerr said. “What makes Jimmy special is that he doesn’t try to be special. He plays fundamental basketball. He never turns it over. He just makes the simple play over and over. I want JK to learn some of that … attacking the rim, nothing there, jump stop, pass the ball.”