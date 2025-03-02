Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler's time with the Miami Heat came to a tumultuous end, but there is more drama facing him in South Beach as he is facing a lawsuit.

Butler is being sued for not paying $260,000 in rent and causing $127,000 in damage to a luxury home he rented in Miami Beach, Fla.

“In the suit, the plaintiff contends Butler failed to pay two months of rent at $130,000 each month for the property,” via ESPN. “Realtor.com says the contemporary-style home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms in its 5,398 square feet. The home, built on a canal, also has a pool. The website pegs its value of the home, built in 2016, at about $10 million.”

Butler allegedly made unauthorized changes to the home and failed to maintain parts of the property properly.

“The lawsuit also alleges that Butler changed the locks and would not give a key to the property owner, keeping maintenance workers from entering the home. Butler also is alleged to have failed to maintain the swimming pool and air conditioning, the latter leading to extensive mold that required the replacement of ceilings and floors in the property.”

Butler has not made any comments on the case at this point. The veteran forward and the Warriors are trying to remain focused on the task at hand.

Jimmy Butler's coffee-related side hobby

Jimmy Butler started a coffee shop during the pandemic with the goal of creating an everyday experience, despite his client base including names such as DJ Khaled and Neymar. Bigface Coffee has given him a chance to do so.

“That’s what I want my life to be about, be as human as I can around everybody,” Butler said, via NBC. “I want you to come in and have a conversation, get to know me on a personal level. Whether they see me or Khaled or Neymar, whoever it is. I don’t want you to take a picture with them, look at them as a human being, have everyday conversations. That’s what this whole venture has been about.”

The new Warriors star made his non-basketball-related goal happen.

“It’s so surreal because this is another thing I said I wanted to do, and I went out and made it happen,” Butler said. “That’s what this story is for me. Man, I had a dream, I worked at it, and then one day, bam, here we are with a coffee shop.”