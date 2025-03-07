The Golden State Warriors watched Brandin Podziemski go down in horror on Thursday. The franchise later shared a concerning update during their contest against the Brooklyn Nets.

The shooting guard left early against the Eastern Conference opponent. Warriors inside for The Athletic Anthony Slater dropped an update on what ailed “Podz.”

“Brandin Podziemski: lower back soreness, return TBD, per Warriors,” Slater posted on X. “They're down 35-15 in Brooklyn after one quarter.”

The young guard's injury added to a continuous growing list of injured players in the Bay Area. “Podz” eventually became ruled out for the rest of the evening, with NBC Sports Bay Area confirming his early exit.

Podziemski joined fellow guard Gary Payton II as injured players this week. Payton II sustained a nose injury, but played Thursday with a mask. Jonathan Kuminga is one other significant injured player, as he's been out with an ankle injury for the past two months.

Did Warriors close gap with Nets?

Miraculously, Golden State narrowed the lead against the Nets after the first quarter inside Barclays Center.

The Warriors exploded in the second quarter — outscoring Brooklyn 40-25. The Nets took a 60-55 lead into halftime. Stephen Curry even buried his 29th three-pointer before halftime.

Golden State continued to chip away. Newcomer Jimmy Butler squeaked out this and one opportunity during the fourth quarter after getting tangled up. That basket helped tie things up at 91-all.

Butler dropped 23 points at the time of that basket. Curry sat at 24 points. Payton II and Moses Moody each scored 10 apiece.

Podziemski, meanwhile, only lasted one minute in the contest before dealing with the soreness. He delivered a 19-point outing against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden just two nights ago. “Podz” produced one other 19-point evening before his New York trip — on Monday against the Charlotte Hornets.

He's averaging 10.3 points per game this season. Podziemski even earned an NBA Rising Stars honor at the 202 All-Star game.