Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski will unexpectedly take part in NBA All-Star festivities, although his commute will be convenient. The 21-year-old will replace injured Oklahoma City Thunder Cason Wallace (shoulder) at the Castrol Rising Stars game, which will be held at the Warriors' Chase Center, via NBA PR.

Podziemski is averaging 9.4 points on 42.7% shooting with 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists across 24.7 minutes per game this season. The sophomore has started in 10 of his 38 appearances.

“Castrol Rising Stars honorary head coaches Tim Hardaway Sr. (Team T), Mitch Richmond (Team M) and Chris Mullin (Team C) previously drafted their teams from the pool of 21 NBA rookies and sophomores who were selected to play,” the announcement continued. “Jeremy Lin is the honorary head coach of the team representing the NBA G League (Team G League).”

“The annual showcase of premier young talent will take place on Friday, Feb. 14 at Chase Center in San Francisco as part of NBA All-Star 2025 (9 p.m. ET, TNT),” it continued. “New this year, the Castrol Rising Stars champion will earn a spot to play in the NBA All-Star Game.”

Brandin Podziemski is resilient with Warriors

Podziemski's accomplishment is a testament to his dedication amid peaks and valleys this year. The Santa Clara alum shot less than 40% from the field in October and November but shot 55.8% in January, via 95.7 The Game.

“I think I was shooting 15% at one point from three, and I know that’s not me,” Podziemski told reporters on Jan. 29. “So just keep doing what I’m doing. I know it’s gonna balance out in my favor at the end of the day because I put a lot of work into it. So I just try to stay the course and be consistent with my work habits.”

Podziemski continued his momentum into February, scoring a season-high 29 points (8-of-18 FG, 3-of-10 3Pt) across 40 minutes in Golden State's 131-128 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Now, he'll support both Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry as the Warriors make a run at another title.