The Golden State Warriors picked up a big 125-111 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on the road on Monday, and Quinten Post provided 15 great minutes off the bench. Brandin Podziemski had a funny take on Post's quality play on this road trip.

“I think he's playing well because his girlfriend's with us on the trip,” Podziemski said, via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area.

It certainly helps to have some support on the road, and Post turned in the best performance of anybody off of the bench for the Warriors. In 15 minutes, he shot 4-of-5 from the field and 3-of-4 from three, scoring 13 points while grabbing four rebounds and recording one assist. Post has scored in the double figures in three out of the four games on this road trip, with 10 against the Utah Jazz in a 131-128 loss, 18 against the Chicago Bulls in a 132-111 win, and 13 points in Monday's game.

After the win, the Warriors moved to 27-26 overall, tied for ninth in the Western Conference standings with the Sacramento Kings. The conference is tightly contested, and the Warriors have three more games remaining on the road before they return home. The next matchup is against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, the first game of a back-to-back, with the second game being against the Rockets on Thursday. That is before All-Star weekend.

After the All-Star break, the Warriors will play one road game against the Kings on Feb. 21, before returning home for a game against the Mavericks on Feb. 23.

After a great start to the season, the Warriors have struggled mightily. Getting quality performances from bench players like Post is a welcomed sight. In the tightly-contested Western Conference, the margin is very slim. With a strong finish to the season after acquiring Jimmy Butler and hopefully getting Jonathan Kuminga back soon, the Warriors could put themselves in a good position come playoff time.