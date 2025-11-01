The Buffalo Bills have been searching for a top wide receiver to pair with quarterback Josh Allen since Stefon Diggs forced his way out the door in 2023. They acquired Amari Cooper last season, hoping that would add firepower to their offense, but his impact was minuscule. 2024 second-round pick Keon Coleman has yet to take a second-year leap, leaving the Bills without a top receiving threat. The lack of production is forcing Buffalo's brass to scour the trade market to maximize their current Super Bowl window, resulting in an interesting inquiry.

The Bills were one of a handful of teams to call the New Orleans Saints to check the availability of wideout Chris Olave, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Olave would be a tremendous addition to the Bills' offense. Not only does he have a proven track record — two seasons of 1,000-plus yards — Olave provides consistency to a rather inconsistent Bills passing attack. While there have been splashes of success from Khalil Shakir and tight end Dalton Kincaid, pairing Olave with Allen should only propel the Bills' currently eighth-ranked passing attack further inside the top 10.

Through eight games, Olave has 52 receptions, 503 yards, and three touchdowns. Yet, it is Olave's ability to get open downfield that separates him from other receivers on the market. Olave has four receptions of 20 or more yards, tied for 15th in the NFL with players such as Puka Nacua, Justin Jefferson, and Ja'Marr Chase, according to Pro Football Focus.

Unfortunately for Buffalo, the Saints do not expect to part ways with Olave this season, according to Russini. No definitive reason was given, but with Olave under contract through 2026, New Orleans has fewer incentives to deal him. However, Olave's contractual status could also further justify the Bills' front office to part ways with multiple high-end draft picks to acquire the Ohio State product.

The Bills have tried and failed to find Allen a legitimate number-one wide receiver. At 25 years old and under team control for two more seasons, Olave presents a perfect opportunity for the Bills to add the missing piece to their offense.