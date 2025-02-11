Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently offered a glowing assessment of Jimmy Butler's transition onto Golden State, praising his quick adaptation and basketball IQ.

After Butler’s impressive debut, which saw him score 25 points in a 132-111 win over the Chicago Bulls, Kerr expressed his admiration for the All-Star’s seamless integration into the Warriors’ system.

“It has been absolutely seamless, and it's because of Jimmy's IQ,” Kerr said, emphasizing how Butler’s understanding of the game has allowed him to make an immediate impact despite joining midseason.

In Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Butler again made an impact. He scored 20 points in a 125-118 victory. Kerr continued to be impressed, especially with Butler’s passing.

“I'm most impressed with his passing,” Kerr said, per ESPN. “His passing changes everything. The skill, the strength, the ability to get to the free throw line. And in the end, it goes beyond that. Just his presence out there.”

Jimmy Butler chemistry with Stephen Curry continues to grow

Stephen Curry, who scored 38 points in the win, also shared his thoughts on playing alongside Butler. “He’s like the exact opposite player of me,” Curry said. “I took 16 threes, and he shot one. He got to the free throw line a lot, dominated the paint. I dominate the perimeter. It has the potential to be really fun.”

This contrasting style is what makes their partnership so exciting. While Curry thrives from deep and spreads the floor, Butler’s strength in the paint and ability to draw fouls provide a perfect balance. Together, they’ve combined for an impressive 117 points in just two games, showcasing how their contrasting skill sets are already complementing each other.

With Butler continuing to settle into his role, the Warriors' offense is becoming more dynamic. His versatility and presence are making a noticeable impact, and as the season unfolds, this exciting duo is poised to create plenty of highlights.