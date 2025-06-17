It does sound like Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will retire soon, at least according to his dad, Dell Curry.

Speaking to RG.org, Curry discussed his son's future. Make no mistake, Stephen Curry is “not even close” to making the decision to retire since he wants to win another NBA Championship before hanging it up.

“He still loves the game, “Dell Curry said of Stephen. “He's a competitive guy. He wants to win another title, so we're not even close to that window yet. But when the time comes, I think he'll make the right decision.”

The decision will not come down to Stephen's skills declining. It may come down to his stamina and willingness to undergo a grueling NBA season.

“I think it'll come down to—not necessarily skill or what he can do in a game in the same,” he rationed. “I think it's a matter of, can he go through the rigors of preparing himself to play in an NBA season?”

He then explained that that was a factor in his own retirement. “I know when I retired, that was a big factor. I just didn't feel like I had the energy [or] the effort to work and train throughout the summer. So I wouldn't short myself, my teammates, or the fans and give my all during that season,” he explained.

Stephen, 37, remains one of the best shooters in the NBA. His father thinks his playing style could lend itself to him playing deeper into his 40s.

“Absolutely [he can play into his 40s], just because he can shoot the basketball, and he's going to require attention,” the elder Curry explained. “Even if you put him in the corner at 40, 41 years old, you have to guard him. That means that he's creating space for other guys around him.

“If you can shoot the basketball, there's a team that can use you in today's NBA. But if you're Steph Curry, I think you're going to be able to play until you say, ‘I'm done,'” he continued.

When will the Warriors' Stephen Curry retire?

It is unknown when Curry plans on retiring. The Golden State Warriors legend will be able to make the decision whenever he feels it's right, according to his father.

Dell Curry played in the NBA from 1986-2002, averaging 11.7 points per game, while his son, Stephen, is heading into the 17th season of his career.

The Warriors made it to the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2024-25 season. They lost the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.