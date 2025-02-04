Golden State Warriors guard Dennis Schroder made a striking remark regarding the NBA trade deadline, likening the league's player movement process to “modern slavery.” Acquired by Golden State in December, Schroder criticized the lack of player control over trades in an interview with Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“It’s like modern slavery,” Schroder said. “It’s modern slavery at the end of the day. Everybody can decide where you’re going, even if you have a contract. Yeah, of course, we make a lot of money and we can feed our families, but at the end of the day if they say, ‘You’re not coming to work tomorrow, you’re going over there,’ they can decide that. They got to change that a little bit.”

Schroder, 31, has been the subject of trade discussions once again ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. On Tuesday’s airing of NBA Today, ESPN’s Marc J. Spears reported that Schroder is now available for trade, with his $13 million expiring contract making him a potential asset for contending teams.

The Warriors acquired Schroder in December by sending De’Anthony Melton and three second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets. Before the trade, Schroder was having one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 18.4 points, 6.6 assists, three rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 38.7% from three in 23 games with Brooklyn. However, his production has declined since joining Golden State, where he is currently averaging 10.6 points, 4.4 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and a steal per game while shooting 37.5% from the field and 32.2% from three across 24 contests.

Despite his strong stance on the trade process, Schroder acknowledged the benefits of playing in the NBA.

“But still grateful that we’re here and that we can live this every single day,” Schroder said. “I think everybody who’s in here is blessed. But if you really think about it, it is kind of crazy that the organization can tell you, ‘We want you to be team-first, but you’re going over there.’ It’s a lot.”

Schroder points to Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade as proof that no NBA star is untouchable

Schroder also reacted to the stunning trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, a move that sent shockwaves through the league. Doncic, a five-time All-NBA First Team selection and former MVP finalist, had been the face of the Dallas Mavericks before the blockbuster deal.

“Luka Doncic just got traded and got five f*****g NBA First Teams,” Schroder said. “All-Stars, he brought money to them, NBA Finals last year and $117 million he can’t sign now because he got traded, and that’s no state income tax. From now on, I see it even more crazier than it was, because to trade somebody like that, nobody’s safe.”

Schroder further emphasized the unpredictable nature of the NBA trade market, suggesting that even the league’s biggest stars are not immune to sudden roster moves.

“Not even Steph Curry’s safe probably when I see that,” Schroder added. “It’s a f****d up business.”

With the trade deadline looming, Schroder’s future with the Warriors remains uncertain as teams weigh their options.