Seth Curry's one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets is up after this season, and he is ready to hit the market. There are a lot of teams that could benefit from getting a guy like Seth as he shot over 45% from three last season. Curry can be a valulable role player for a lot of teams, and the Golden State Warriors could be one of them. Seth's brother, Stephen Curry, is obviously the star of the team, and Seth's father in law, Doc Rivers, thinks that it would be the perfect fit.

Doc Rivers and Bill Simmons recently discussed Seth Curry and his potential landing spots on the Bill Simmons Podcast. Simmons thinks that Seth would fit in well with the Denver Nuggets, but Doc Rivers has a different idea.

“I actually think the perfect place for him would be Golden State,” Rivers said.

Rivers isn't sure if this move would work out for either party, but he thinks that Seth's play style would fit in well with the Warriors. It's hard to imagine that this isn't something that Seth and Stephen would be interested in as a team up on the Warriors would be incredibly cool for their family. It would also be great for Seth to go to a legitimate contender. All in all, it seems like it would be a good fit for Seth, but is it the best fit for Golden State?

“I don’t know if it’s possible or not,” Rivers continued. “I don’t know if either one of them would want it actually, but I do think, forget that, it has nothing to do with that, it’s the way they play, he fits perfect. I’ve said that for two or three years and whenever you bring it up to the family they kind of uh that’s not… But I do think it’d be sensational. It would be great for him.”

After spending his college days at Duke, Seth started his NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies back in 2013. It did take him a few years to make a real impact with a team, but he has now had a very impressive career.

Since starting out with the Grizzlies, Seth has played for eight other teams, but he has never played with the Warriors. Stephen Curry has obviously spent his entire career with the Warriors, and that likely isn't going to change. If the two brothers are ever going to play on the same team at the same time, it will likely have to be with Golden State. This offseason could be the perfect opportunity to make it happen.