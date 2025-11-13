The Golden State Warriors snapped their recent slide with a 125-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, and head coach Steve Kerr pointed back to an old lesson to explain why.

“Routine,” Kerr called it. That was the keyword for a Warriors team rediscovering itself after a humbling stretch.

A night after being embarrassed by the Oklahoma City Thunder, who led by as many as 36 points, the Dubs finally looked like the composed, connected version of themselves again, the same identity that defined their 2022 championship run.

Back in that title season, Kerr frequently reminded his team that “routine creates rhythm.” The message was simple: trust in the system, the spacing, and one another. Against the Spurs, that mantra returned in full force. Golden State’s offense flowed with purpose and patience. Stephen Curry erupted for 46 points on 13-of-25 shooting, while Jimmy Butler orchestrated from the wing, tallying 28 points and 8 assists.

“It felt familiar,” Kerr said postgame. “We simplified things, got back to our principles. The guys needed to feel that rhythm again.”

Kerr also made a subtle rotation adjustment that mirrored his 2022 playoff philosophy. Young wing Will Richard slid into the starting lineup, giving the Warriors a faster and more instinctive ball-mover. The move allowed Butler to attack with more space, while Curry and Draymond Green found their timing again in the pick-and-roll.

“It’s about touches,” Kerr explained. “We’ve been holding the ball too long. Will moves it. That opens everything up.”

Draymond Green, who had questioned the team’s focus after the Thunder loss, backed Kerr’s adjustments, saying, “That’s the Warriors basketball we needed to see.”

With the win, Golden State improved to 7-6 and will face the Spurs again on Friday, a rematch that could further test whether the Warriors’ “routine” can sustain momentum.

“It’s just one win,” Butler said. “But it’s a reminder, when we play our way, we’re still one of the best teams out there.”