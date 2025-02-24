For Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, adding Jimmy Butler to his team has completely changed the complexion of the 2024-25 campaign. Green guaranteed the Warriors would win a championship. Then, he explained why anyone could get frustrated with Butler — it’s because they’re losers.

For Green, it’s the only explanation for why players couldn’t be on the same page as Butler. Draymond explained this on a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.

“Jimmy is an overcommunicator,” Green said. “Jimmy is gonna come to you before something even happens—like, “If this happens, we’re gonna do this.” And I’ll be honest with you, I get how people could get tired of Jimmy. If you’re not a basketball head—if you don’t love this game—and you over-communicate like Jimmy, dot every “i” and cross every “t,” losers will get frustrated with that.

“If you don’t love, eat, and breathe this—and, more importantly, winning—you can get frustrated with that. I can see, in two or three weeks—whatever it’s been—how someone could get frustrated with Jimmy. Because most people aren’t winners,” Green concluded.

The Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks 126-102 on Sunday, extending their winning streak to three. They’ve also won five of their last six games.

Draymond Green doubles down on Warriors championship take

Warriors veteran Draymond Green doubled down on his championship prediction. He’s not backing down on how he believes the Warriors will win the 2025 NBA Finals this season, which has a lot to do with the addition of Jimmy Butler.

Green believes he’s on a team capable of winning it all and called out people who question his belief as a four-time NBA champion.

“I believe we got the pieces to do it, and like I said, I know what that looks and feels like, you know what I’m saying? A lot of people are like, “Oh man, how is he going to say that? He ain’t done it.” What [Jay-Z] say —” How you gonna talk about how to do it they never did it?” You got all these people out here talking about what I said and how I’m gonna do it, but I’ve done it before—over and over and over,” Green said.

“And I know what it looks and feels like. I 100% wholeheartedly stand, all ten toes down, on everything I said. We’re winning it.”

Green and the Warriors will look to extend their winning streak to four against the Hornets on Tuesday.