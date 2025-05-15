On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors saw their season come to an end with a blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of their second round series. The Warriors ultimately found themselves unable to salvage a single game with Stephen Curry out of the lineup en route to getting gentleman's swept.

Much has been made this year about the Warriors' lack of frontcourt depth, as the team relied heavily on young players like Quentin Post, who was at times unplayable in this postseason.

After Game 5, Draymond Green was asked about how he sees the future of the center position in Golden State.

“I am the future of the center position,” joked Green, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic on X. “No, honestly, (Kevon Looney) has been year for ten years, and he's been incredible… Trayce (Jackson-Davis) has grown a lot over the past few years… what we do at the position I'm not sure. That's not really my role, but what I will say is I think you always have to be looking to get better… you're either getting better or you're getting worse.”

Warriors fans have long clamored for a star big man to pair alongside Stephen Curry, which is the one position where he's never had an All-Star teammate in his career.

A big summer for the Warriors

All of the vibes from the Warriors' Game 7 win over the Houston Rockets quickly diminished when Curry exited Game 1 vs the Timberwolves with a hamstring injury that ultimately ended his season.

While no one will feel too bad for Warriors fans considering some of the injury luck they've benefited from during their dynastic run, it did bring a screeching halt to a season that looked suddenly quite promising after the acquisition of Butler.

With Curry now 37 and Butler soon to be 36, the pressure will be on the Warriors' front office to go all in this offseason and try to bring in an elite big man to help them compete with bigger teams like Minnesota.