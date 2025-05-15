As the Golden State Warriors were eliminated in the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves, some people in the basketball world are pointing their fingers at Jimmy Butler for not unleashing his famed playoff mode like with the Miami Heat. While Warriors star Stephen Curry has defended the Butler trade, one person who knows him better than others is Udonis Haslem, who grounded his abilities to Earth.

Haslem had been with Butler on the Heat for four seasons as a player, but was still around the organization the past two seasons, as he's seen the current Golden State star play up close. While acknowledging that Butler made the team better by making the playoffs, Haslem said on ESPN's “First Take” that the “Playoff Jimmy” moniker puts people's expectations too high on him.

“From this standpoint alone, last year they were in 10th. They didn't make the playoffs. This year, they started off in 10th. When they got Jimmy, they made the playoffs. I would say it worked out from that perspective,” Haslem said. “But what I would say about Jimmy is, as great as Jimmy is, the playoff Jimmy thing has put Jimmy Butler in a conversation with guys that maybe are a little bit above Jimmy Butler. And sometimes the expectations of Jimmy Butler are the playoff Jimmy Butler expectations all the time. And that might not necessarily be who Jimmy Butler is.”

Udonis Haslem on the strengths of Warriors' Jimmy Butler 

With the injury to Curry, the results from Butler on the Warriors have been underwhelming for many, leading to many criticisms. Haslem would speak further on Butler, sharing his strengths and weaknesses, plus giving props to Minnesota for their defense on the former Heat forward.

“Jimmy Butler is a very talented basketball player, but he'll tell you, I'm not the most talented, I'm not the fastest. He is a smart guy. He preys on weaknesses and mistakes,” Haslem said. “We've got to give credit where credit is due. To Minnesota. McDaniels was on him. Ant-Man was on him. Randall was on him. He's not a shooter. He needs to get in the paint. When you get in the paint, we have the number one shot blocker and rim protector on him.”

“Think Jimmy Butler gave what he gave, but Jimmy Butler didn't have any more to give against that team, and that's where you see the differences between other guys and Jimmy,” Haslem continued. “Because I've seen guys guard LeBron, and no matter what you do, he gets his. I've seen guys guard D-Wade; no matter what you do, he gets his. Jayson Tatum, he gets his. Jaylen Brown, he gets his. Those guys get theirs no matter what you do. Jimmy Butler's not that unstoppable guy like those guys.”

Golden State looks to run it back next season with Curry and Butler leading the charge.