The Golden State Warriors just made their first move toward keeping Jonathan Kuminga ahead of free agency. While there is still a long road ahead, the team extended a qualifying offer to its rising star.

The Warriors extended a $7.9 million qualifying offer to Kuminga, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported. The tender allows Golden State to negotiate with Kuminga as he enters restricted free agency ahead of his fifth season.

Kuminga, who made just $7.3 million in 2024-2025, is seeking a substantial pay raise. With multiple teams interested in him and willing to pay, the tender is more of a formality than a legitimate offer. The Warriors reserve the right to match any deal Kuminga is offered in free agency. However, given their limited cap space, a large deal would likely be out of their price range.

The Warriors currently have nine players contracted through the 2025-2026 season, not including Kuminga. The majority of their cap space is taken up by Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, who are owed a combined $139 million in 2025-2026. Curry and Butler are both making over $54 million per year over the next two seasons.

Warriors F Jonathan Kuminga has multiple options in free agency

While Kuminga's Warriors tenure is not officially over, the writing appears to be on the wall. Tension between the two sides has been escalating for years and has intensified exponentially during the 2024-2025 season. With multiple options on the table, Kuminga seems destined to begin his fifth season with a different organization.

Though his scoring numbers dipped slightly from a career-high 16.1 points per game in 2023-2024 to 15.3 in 2024-2025, Kuminga looked like a budding star in the playoffs. As the Warriors struggled with injuries, Kuminga stepped up in the conference semifinals, leading the team with 20.8 points per game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

If he does not outright sign with another team, Kuminga could be used in a sign-and-trade. The Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets are among the handful of teams interested in him. The Heat already have an established connection to the Warriors after negotiating a three-team trade involving Butler at the deadline.