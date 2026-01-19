After the Golden State Warriors beat the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, star Draymond Green would go on his self-titled podcast to talk about the previous win against the New York Knicks last Thursday. Talking about the Warriors' win over the Knicks, Green would talk about his interactions with Karl-Anthony Towns, finding a way to throw shots while showing respect as well.

Green would go on his show to clear the air about what looked like another heated matchup against Towns when Golden State and New York faced off. He would call out Towns after the Knicks star called him a “front-runner,” leading to his retort.

“I saw a lot made of my interactions with KAT. I will share those interactions,” Green said. “OG Anunoby and I were sitting there having a conversation. And he came and joined in talking, and he told me that, ‘You’re going to start talking in the last minute and a half of the game, you’re a front runner.’ Now, one thing Karl-Anthony Towns can’t do is call me a front-runner. His voice changes too much to call someone a frontrunner. Because we don’t really know which KAT we’re getting.”

Warriors' Draymond Green on respect for Karl-Anthony Towns

As the Warriors are hot with winning five of their last six games, the game against the Knicks was a key victory to help turn around their season, which was pointed out to be mediocre by the likes of Jimmy Butler. Green would continue on his relationship with Towns, going more into their interaction in the game and the “respect” he has for the big man.

“I just said some choice words to him. Nothing disrespectful by the way, I didn’t call him by his name or nothing, but I just said some choice words on what I think he is on the basketball court,” Green said.

“Me and KAT had our little back and forth, we were talking,” Green continued. “I got a lot of respect for KAT and what he’s done in the league. The basketball player that he is, anybody that can produce at that high of a level for 10 plus years in this league, you deserve respect.”

Golden State will move on, looking for four straight wins as they host the Miami Heat on Monday night, as they have a 24-19 record, which puts them eighth in the Western Conference.