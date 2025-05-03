Draymond Green didn't take long to get another flagrant foul during the Golden State Warriors' first-round series against the Houston Rockets.

It took place during the first quarter of Game 6 between the Warriors and Rockets. The hosts hold a 3-2 lead over Houston, making this home game important for them to win to finish the series and advance to the West Semifinals. However, Green got himself involved with an unnecessary foul call.

Three minutes into the contest, Green saw himself entangled with Rockets guard Jalen Green. Trying to get off of him, Draymond appeared to hit the back of Jalen's head. Officials went on to review the foul and upgrade it to Flagrant 1 foul.

Draymond Green was given a flagrant foul after hitting the back of Jalen Green's head on this play early in Warriors-Rockets Game 6. Good or bad call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/TMP6ohQXf3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

If the Warriors lose Game 6, they will be on the road to face the Rockets in Game 7. The contest will take place on May 4.