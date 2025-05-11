Draymond Green fouled out at an inconvenient time during Game 3 between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.

Green has been physical against the Timberwolves all night, making the effort to make the defensive plays his team needs. However, his luck ran out when he committed his sixth personal foul. It happened with 4:38 remaining in the fourth quarter as Minnesota led 84-82.

Green's night finished after 29 minutes of play. He finished with a stat line of two points, four assists, two rebounds, and two steals. He shot 1-of-4 from the field, including 0-of-1 from beyond the arc.

How Warriors did after Draymond Green fouled out

Losing Draymond Green proved to be costly for the Warriors. The Timberwolves outscored them 18-15 to hold on to the lead and secure Game 3. They now lead 2-1 in the series.

Only three players scored in double-digits on Golden State's behalf. Jimmy Butler III led the way with 33 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. He shot 12-of-26 from the field, including 2-of-4 from downtown, and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line. Jonathan Kuminga came next with 30 points and six rebounds while Buddy Hield provided 14 points and five assists.

Despite the trio's efforts, they did not get enough scoring assistance from the rest of the team, which includes Green. The team is missing the heart of their offense in Stephen Curry, who may not be back until Game 5 or, if possible, Game 6 due to a hamstring strain. The Warriors need all hands all deck on offense if they wish to get a win over Minnesota while Curry is not on the court for the time being.

The Warriors will look to bounce back by evening up the series against the Timberwolves in Game 4. The contest will take place on May 12 at 10 p.m. ET.