The NBA fined Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green $50,000 on Wednesday for making what the league deemed an “inappropriate comment” that questioned the integrity of game officials. The fine was announced just hours before the Warriors face a must-win Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their Western Conference Semifinals series.

The incident occurred during Game 3 on May 10 at Chase Center, where the Warriors fell 102-97 to the Timberwolves. The league’s statement, issued by Byron Spruell, President of League Operations, cited Green’s remarks during the final seconds of the game as the basis for disciplinary action.

“Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined $50,000 for making an inappropriate comment that questions the integrity of game officials,” the statement read.

“Green’s actions took place during the Warriors’ 102-97 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of their conference semifinals playoff series on May 10 at Chase Center.”

The comment in question surfaced via a courtside video clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing Green speaking to someone from the bench as teammate Jonathan Kuminga hit a three-pointer with 4.1 seconds remaining.

"5.5. I know what y'all doing." Draymond Green has been fined $50,000 for questioning the integrity of the officials by referring to the 5.5 point spread in Game 3, the league has announced.

“5.5. I know what y’all doing,” Green said, a remark interpreted by many as implying game manipulation tied to betting lines or officiating.

Draymond Green’s comment draws scrutiny as Warriors face elimination against Timberwolves

Green has long been one of the NBA’s most vocal and polarizing figures, often drawing attention for his on-court intensity and candid public statements. This is not his first run-in with league discipline. He has faced numerous fines and suspensions over the course of his career, particularly in the postseason.

The latest penalty arrives at a critical time for the Warriors, who trail the Timberwolves 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. Golden State will host Game 5 on Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT. With their season on the line, the team will likely be without Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined after suffering a low-grade left hamstring strain in Game 1. Curry has not played since the early second quarter of that game.

Green has been a central figure in the Warriors’ efforts to stay competitive without their star guard, contributing on both ends of the floor. However, his latest fine could further amplify scrutiny on a team already dealing with adversity and limited room for error.

The Timberwolves have leaned on the consistent production of Anthony Edwards and Julius Rnadle, who have combined to control the series both inside and on the perimeter. Minnesota’s Game 4 win put them one victory away from a return to the Western Conference Finals.

As the Warriors attempt to stave off elimination, the focus will remain on their ability to execute under pressure — and on whether Green’s leadership can help extend their season, despite his latest controversy.