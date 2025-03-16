The Golden State Warriors pulled out another win, defeating the New York Knicks 97-94 as they continue to roll down this stretch of the season. With Jalen Brunson out for the Knicks, it was up to them to raise their level of play, and that's what Karl-Anthony Towns did finishing with 29 points and 12 rebounds.

Draymond Green was the main defender on Towns, and he felt a different sense of aggressiveness from the Knicks center in this game and spoke about it after the game.

“It was good to see KAT show up and play like that,” Green said. “He played hard, played well. He was physical. Probably the most physical I’ve ever seen him. Had some extra motivation so that made the game really fun.”

That extra motivation probably came from the previous game they played the Warriors when Green said that Towns didn't play because he was ducking from his former teammate, Jimmy Butler.

“That was a big game for us,” Green said. “And obviously, they ain’t have KAT. Some would say he didn’t play because Jimmy was in the building. I don’t know.”

In reality, Towns missed their first matchup against the Warriors because of personal reasons, and it was because he dealing with the death of a family friend.

Draymond Green calls out Karl-Anthony Towns

When reporters told Draymond Green the real reason why Karl-Anthony Towns missed their game against the Warriors, he didn't show any remorse.

“Oh, man, That’s unfortunate. I’m sorry to hear that. That sucks,” Green said. “But my comments that I made, was that ‘what I heard was this. And that’s what I heard.’ So I do send my well wishes to him and his family. We all experience death in one way or another, and we’ll all experience it the same way one day. So it’s unfortunate. You never wish that on anybody. But the Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis must go on.

“I definitely wish them well and wish their family well. You know, we all go through that. And it’s never easy for anyone. But the Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis will go on.”

Green didn't really apologize for his comments but instead almost doubled down. In the end, Towns said he wanted to approach Green's comments with love and not hate, so there wasn't going to be any extra theatrics when they faced each other. Instead, Towns put all of his emotions into the game, and though he played well, it wasn't enough to get the Knicks the win.