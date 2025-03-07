Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green received backlash for calling out New York Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, and he just made it worse. After Green bashed Towns for not playing in Tuesday's matchup, he found out the reason why.

However, Green didn't apologize for his actions, per the New York Post's Brian Lewis.

“Oh, man. That's unfortunate. I'm sorry to hear that. That sucks. But my comments that I made was that ‘people I hear was this. And that's what I heard.' So I do send my well wishes to him and his family,” Green said. “You know, none of us. It's inevitable. We all experience death in one way or another, and we'll all experience it in the same way one day. So it's unfortunate. You never with that on anybody, but the Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis must go on.

“So I definitely wish them well and wish their family well. And it's next easy for anyone. But the Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis will go on,” Green concluded.

For Green, the show goes on whether he knew about the death in Towns' family or not.