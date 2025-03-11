As Jonathan Kuminga is set to return from injury, it leaves Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green wondering how Kuminga and Jimmy Butler will fit together.

Neither guy is a great outside shooter. In a lineup that could see Green, Butler, and Kuminga on the floor together, with none able to consistently shoot from 3, that could put a lot of attention on Stephen Curry.

While the latter talked about having easier looks thanks to Butler, putting Kuminga in the lineup might revert to old ways. Regardless, Green talked on his podcast about the fit with the two forwards.

“I don’t know,” Green said. “What I do know is Jimmy knows how to play with anybody, and JK has a lot of talent and Jimmy will figure out how to use that talent to the advantage of this team and we will figure that out.

“So I don’t know how well they’ll fit. I do know at some point they will make it work. But JK, we’re looking forward to getting him back.”

Draymond Green is hyped for Jonathan Kuminga's return to Warriors

Kuminga has been out for the past 31 games with a right ankle sprain. While he's been out, his team made some blockbuster deals. For instance, the Warriors traded for Butler before the NBA trade deadline.

As a result, the team looks different in a positive way. There's more balance, but a newfound toughness within the team as well. Curry has been able to play off of Butler, rather effortlessly.

Still, Butler and Kuminga have similar skill sets. Both are slashers, getting into the teeth of the defense. Not to mention, both are solid defenders on the perimeter.

With Kuminga's contract coming up, it's worth noting how he and Butler will mesh.

A few weeks ago, Warriors owner Joe Lacob said he plans on matching offers for Kuminga when he becomes a restricted free agent this summer. However, the Butler trade and extension could factor into the Kuminga decision.

At the end of the day, both Kuminga and Butler nearly have the same skill set. It could make matters more interesting for how head coach Steve Kerr decides to use them.

Either way, the Warriors will hope to keep their momentum riding high into this week. With Kuminga set to come back, it has Green's full support and excitement.

Figuring out the fit with the two forwards will be crucial moving forward, as the playoffs approach.