The Golden State Warriors just haven't been able to get out of the middle of the NBA this season. After a hot start to their regular season slate, Steve Kerr and company immediately fell back down to .500 and have been hovering around that mark ever since. Entering Monday night's game against the Orlando Magic, the Warriors are in 11th place in the Western Conference at 24-24.

Thankfully for Kerr and his team, reinforcements should soon be on the way to help the Warriors climb back up into the playoff picture in the Western Conference. Draymond Green is probable to make his return from a calf strain against Orlando, according to the NBA's official injury report.

Green has missed the Warriors' last seven games due to the injury, so Golden State will be thrilled to have him back after a 3-4 stretch while its leader was out of the lineup. During that time, the Warriors were able to pick up a very impressive win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, but blowout losses against the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns suggest that the Warriors badly need Green back on the court.

Green will add value for the Warriors on both ends. On defense, they need their best player back on that end of the floor. Green is the quarterback of the defense and is a masterful communicator, making it much more difficult for opposing offenses to operate.

His offensive value is a little bit harder to see because he doesn't really create anything for himself off the dribble and he isn't a knockdown shooter, but Green is still able to create a lot of space and flow for this unit. His ability to be an offensive hub, primarily as a passer, makes it easier for Stephen Curry and the rest of Golden State's shooters to get free. Green is also a heady cutter and a good screener, so he is able to free up the scorers to do what they do.

The Warriors have no time to waste if they want to get back into the mix in the Western Conference. Teams around them, such as the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs, are loading up at the trade deadline, and the Warriors need to get hot quickly if they don't want to be left out of the postseason.